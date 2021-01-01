Boy for Airpods Case Protective Silicone Cover Skin for Airpods1 Charging Case Airpods Keychain Silicone Street Fashion Case Black Batman Airpods 2.

2019 Newest Series Compatible Airpods1/2 Case Stylish sneaker shape that sets you apart Specifically designed Scratchproof and Shockproof. This wireless charging case accessories providing great full protection for Airpods. The heavy duty, 3mm extra thick silicone beneficial absorbs shock when dropped, therefore protecting your Airpods from impact. FITS PERFECTLY This case is made from vivid color rubber and in a so chic special fantasy style, its soft and very easy to insert and remove, fits your airpods 1/2 like a glove and all function buttons of the airpods 1 and 2 accessible without removal of this case. PRECISION FIT CRAFTSMANSHIP We've designed this silicone charging case cover to a precise fit without the bulkiness, therefore maintaining the portability, functionality & fashionable appearance of your Airpods charging dock. No need to remove the silicone Airpods protector to charge your earbuds! The Airpods skin features a cutout port that allows you