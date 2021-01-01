Boxvale 9 Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set

Quality is made attainable with this exclusive dining set includes a rectangular dinette table and eight parson chairs. The dining table can fit a maximum of 8 people in the dining area. The table's 4 straight leg support brings a simple and breezy style to any space, making it incredibly easy to incorporate into any dining room. The kitchen table includes a built-in 18-inch self-storage expansion leaf that can be stored right beneath table the top. The wooden table is created from prime quality rubberwood known as Asian hardwood. No heat treated pressured wood like MDF, particleboard or veneer top fabricated. A regal and affordable parson chair offers a touch of beauty to any dining room and provides a sensible seating arrangement. The upholstered parson chair features a beautiful stitched exterior. Tall back, linen fabric, high-density foam padding, solid hardwood frame construction, comfortable, durable and attractive. Whether you use this dining chair is an easy to assemble and stylish answer to your seating needs. The standard shape, size, and design make the dining area significantly attractive. This budget-friendly, durable and comfortable dining set can be a good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with your family or friends. Color: Mahogany