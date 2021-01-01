Signature Design by Ashley Boxberg Rocking Recliner, One Size , Brown

Rock the cool look of leather minus the hefty price tag with this rocker recliner. Rich with tonal variation, the indulgently soft upholstery sure looks like the real thing. And talk about indulgent comfort. Double stuffed armrests and sumptuous cushions cradle and support in all the right places. The recliner's distinctive scooped stitching adds contemporary flair. Frame constructions have been rigorously tested to simulate the home and transportation environments for improved durability. Components are secured with combinations of glue, blocks, interlocking panels and staples. Stripes and patterns are match cut. Cushions are constructed of low melt fiber wrapped over high quality foam. Features metal drop-in unitized seat box for strength and durability. All metal construction to the floor for strength and durability. The reclining mechanism features infinite positions for comfort.Gentle rocking motionCorner-blocked frame with metal reinforced seatPull tab reclining motionHigh-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in thick poly fiber Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery GuideFeatures: RockingChair Measurements: 41 Height/Inches, 39 Width/Inches, 41 Depth/InchesSeat Back Height: 27 InSeat Depth: 22 InSeat Height: 21 InWeight (lb.): 103 LbAssembly: AssembledFabric Description: Faux LeatherDecor Styles: Traditional, FarmhouseCountry of Origin: Imported