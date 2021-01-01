From best price mattress
Best Price Mattress Box Spring/Mattress Foundation/Easy Assembly - 7 Inch, Cal King, Navy/White
Advertisement
Heavy-duty Steel structure provides the look and functionality of a traditional box Spring BUT made from durable steel for longer-lasting stability. 7 inch Height is ideal for higher profile mattresses Fits with standard size California King bed frames Simple assembly with step-by-step instructions and all the needed tools included (5 year manufacturer warranty) Product Dimension: (L) 71. 5 inches x (w) 83 inches x (H) 7 inches