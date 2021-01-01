Box of 100 Country Toothpick Flags, 100 Small Mini International Flag Cupcake Toothpicks or Cocktail Picks (Japan)

Best Quality Guranteed. CHOOSE COUNTRIES IN DROP DOWN BOX ABOVE; TO ADD ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES ADD THIS ITEM TO YOUR CART AND THEN CLICK THE 'BACK' BUTTON TO RETURN TO THIS PAGE AND ADD ANOTHER BOX OF TOOTHPICKS. Standard shipping is only $2.95 per order for any quantity of toothpick boxes. Order by 2PM Eastern Time and most orders ship the same day from the state of Georgia in the US Each box contains 100 paper toothpicks flags, each measures 1.5' x 1' and are attached to a 2.5' standard wood toothpick Perfect for restaurants and bars, special international events and food decorations Show off your country pride or host a theme party with these beautiful flags