Box Front Play Button for Personal Messages Favorite Tunes Stuffed Toys Science Projects Hobbies Craft Projects Talking Displays etc 200 seconds.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ideal for adding sound effect to plush toys, stuffed animals, interactive school projects, photo frames, personalized gifts, kid activities, paints, hobbies, craft projects, model trains, etc Recording is done thru 3.5mm audio port (headphone jack) of your device. Box will record & play back anything playing in your device. Box can be recorded from videos, sound files (any format), voice recordings, phone messages, websites, etc Works with Mac, PC, Iphone, Ipad, Tablet, Android, MP3 player, etc. No software required Re-recordable up to 200 seconds. Re-record as many times as you wish. No limitations