From black box corporation

BLACK BOX C6APC28-WH-07 CAT6A 500-MHZ STRANDED ETHERNET PATCH CABLE - UNSHIELDED (UTP), CM PVC, SNAGLESS

$11.35 on sale
($14.99 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com