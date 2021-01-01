From black box corporation
Black Box C6APC28-GY-05 CAT6A 28-AWG 500-MHz Stranded Ethernet Patch Cable - Unshielded, PVC, Snagless Boot, Gray, 5 ft.
Advertisement
Slim-Net cables feature a low-profile design to save space in high-density applications 28-AWG cable is nearly half the diameter of standard cabling This cable reduces clutter, enhances airflow and improves heat dissipation Cabling meets ANSI/TIA-568-C2 performance standards Cable tested to 500-MHz CAT6A industry standard 50-micron gold-plated contacts provide superior conductivity Snagless boots prevent connector damage due to snags during installation