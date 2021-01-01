From black box corporation

Black Box 3.2ft Type C Male USB 3.0 Type A Male USB 3.1 Cable USB3C-1M

$22.33 on sale
($22.98 save 3%)
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Manufacturer: Black Box Corporation Manufacturer Part Number: USB3C1M UPC: 783555261835

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com