From design house

Design House Bowsprit 6-1/4 in. Center-to-Center Brushed Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pull

$4.01 on sale
($6.30 save 36%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

The Design House 205534 Cabinet Hardware is made for all cabinet types and installs easily (160 mm C-C). Features a brushed nickel finish and is ideal for use in bathrooms, kitchens, closets and more. Pull design adds a modern aesthetic. Made of 100-percent zinc alloy and Installation hardware included (two 8-32 screws). The Design House 205534 Cabinet Hardware comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com