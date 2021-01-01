From design house
Design House Bowsprit 6-1/4 in. Center-to-Center Brushed Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pull
The Design House 205534 Cabinet Hardware is made for all cabinet types and installs easily (160 mm C-C). Features a brushed nickel finish and is ideal for use in bathrooms, kitchens, closets and more. Pull design adds a modern aesthetic. Made of 100-percent zinc alloy and Installation hardware included (two 8-32 screws). The Design House 205534 Cabinet Hardware comes with a 1-year limited warranty.