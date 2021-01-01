Violet Linen Bows Lace Pattern Polyester Embroidered, Beads Decorative Place Mats, 18" Round, Ivory

Decorative Style - Perfect table decoration for any season year round. This place mat will brighten up any room in your home, and transforms any table into a display of art, Stunning Embroidered Beads Bows Lace Pattern with a beautiful detailed design. This fresh contemporary design will surely adorn your table decor throughout the year. The decorative placemats elevate any tablescape. Its color blends effortlessly into both monochromatic and vibrant palettes. With piped lace embroidery designs, Update your home with this attractive place mat with lace embroidered design, embroidered beads and bows design on the place mat to add fine detailing. Dress up your tabletop and update your home with these attractive placemats that will enhance and brighten up your home. Perfect for decorating your tables for a special occasion or event. Great for a dinner parties, house warming, birthday, bridal shower, and wedding gifts, Gorgeous embroidered design that beautifully embellishes your surroundings. Suitable for tea table, dining table, TV cabinet, closet, shoe cabinet, etc. Set of 4 Round Placemats, Made of 100% Polyester fabric for easy care and long-lasting durability, it won't easily fray even after long-term use. Machine wash in low-temperature water, gentle cycle, non-chlorine bleach, tumble dry on low heat, iron if needed on permanent press level.