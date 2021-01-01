Bows Crown Heart Silicone Mold Cake Decorating for Sugarcraft, Fondant, Resin, Polymer Clay, Epoxy Resin Casting, Crafting Projects 22-cavity 2021.

Best Quality Guranteed. Mini candy mold or fondant mold or cookies mold or chocolate mold for princess party, wedding, birthday cupcake or cake decoration etc. Shapes include heart, ribbon bow, princess crown, cupcake etc. Easy to use mould very flexible and easy to clean, can be used in oven, dishwasher, refrigerator etc. Can be used within the temperature between -40~220 centigrade. This tool will help bring your icing / cake decorating skills to a new level, enabling you to bring a professional quality to your work. Ideal for use with a wide range of edible and non edible materials, including sugarpaste, petal paste or marzipan. Great for making cake toppers. demension approx.9.4x7.6x1.3cm, largest shape 2.2x2cm smallest shape 1.2x1cm Food Use grade. Girls' birthday or wedding party supply. DIY Handcraft Silicone Mould, Sugarcraft, Cake Decorating, Fondant, Soap, Chocolate, Cake Toppers, Clay etc.