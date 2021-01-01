Bowl Adapter 75mm Metal Half Ball Flat to Bowl Adapter Convert with 38 Screws Mount on Tripod Fluid Rotation Head for DSLR SLR Camera Video Rig

Best Quality Guranteed. The bowl adapter allows you to convert 75mm Bowl Video Tripod mount tripods to a standard 3/8' screw flat Ideal for all 75mm bowl tripods, such as Bogen, Manfrotto, Weifeng, Fancier E-Image, etc Made of high quality metal material, no plastic or rubber parts, very durable Ideal for location shooting or for studio use. Enables the user to create level horizons much more easily If you have bowl type tripod and have flat mount type fluid head, the adapter will be helpful