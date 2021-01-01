Manhattan Comfort Bowery Desk with 0 Shelves in Black and Oak

Industrial chic with a modern silhouette, the Bowery desk ensures you take care of business in style. With durable oak legs and smooth finish, this piece is a perfect blend of beautifully craftsmanship and functional design. Two open back sections provide areas for office accessories, notepads, or framed photos, leaving plenty of room for laptops and electronic gadgets. In the bedroom or living area, this piece easily moves from space to space. Add a plant or a lamp up top to make working late less stressful and let the desk do the rest.