Loloi II Bowery Collection BOW-06 Storm / Taupe, Contemporary Area Rug, 7'-10" x 10'

Foremost fashion forward motifs that are assured to dignify your décor space, the designs from the Bowery collection manifest a refined aesthetic from room to room. Durable in construction, the Bowery collection is power loomed of polypropylene and offers long life, maintaining its texture, color, and overall beauty for years to come. With its medium pile, this rug is perfect for withstanding foot traffic while maintaining a cozy and comfortable feel. An exemplar representation of contemporary design, the geometric inspired patterns leave a sophisticated and refined impression that is highly versatile. Embodying a combination of cool and neutral tones that offer a bold yet subdued veneer with deep stormy blues contrasted by a light taupe. The power loomed construction affords a level of durability that cannot be found in other rug constructions, and allows for easy cleaning. Jute mesh backing, rug pad recommended to prevent slipping. Soft to the touch, your feet will absolutely love this rug!