Bower & Branch® Neon Star Pinks

Like a neon sign that proclaims, "Butterfly Café!" If you like bold, sassy color in your garden (and butterflies), then Neon Star Pinks is the perennial for you. This little flower powerhouse will electrify your garden with the most shockingly intense, eye-popping, magenta-pink blossoms you've ever seen. Beginning in spring and continuing for weeks, its parade of zesty blooms will enliven your borders and attract pollinators, too. Cool blue-gray foliage provides a soothing backdrop to the feisty flowers. With its dapper evergreen foliage, Neon Star maintains a demure presence in the winter, giving no hint of the party that will recommence in spring.