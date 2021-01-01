Bovina Glazed terra cotta Pot Planter

Features:While the high firing temperature and quality of their glazed and terra cotta containers result in a durable and frost-resistant product, they still recommend that they are stored in a frost-free covered area in winter. If left outside, water may accumulate in the container and freeze, causing the planter to crack and break. Planters that must be left outside should be covered to prevent water, snow, and ice from accumulating inside the planterFeatures a drain holeProduct Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Outdoor Use OnlyMaterial: TerracottaMaterial Details: Glazed terra cottaWood Species: Subject/Theme: Color: Riviera BlueShape: RoundDrainage Holes: YesDrill Holes: NoDrain Plug Included: NoSelf Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: With Wheels: NoDouble Walled Design: NoHandmade: YesWeather Resistant: YesWeather Resistant Details: Do not place directly on dirt. Place aggregate in planter before planter for proper drainage.Product Care: Clean with a mild detergent and soft brush or sponge. Cover or store during winter months.Distressed: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Natural Stone Color VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: Compatible Trellis Part Number: Cover Included: NoCompatible Cover Part Number: Compatible Extension Kit Part Number: Compatible Hardware Part Number: Compatible Animal Guard Part Number: Compatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Compatible Base or Stand Part Number: Compatible Liner or Insert Part Number: Country of Origin: ChinaPlastic Density: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalQuality Score: 1Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 35.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 18.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18.25Planter Base Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 105Maximum Railing Width: Overall Height with Stand: Overall Width with Stand: Overall Depth with Stand: Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: