nu steel Boutique Cover,Part of Our Bali Accessory Set Resin Square Facial Tissue Box Holder for Bathroom Vanity Countertops,Bedroom Dressers Finish, White/Chrome

PREMIUM QUALITY: Manufactured from white resin with chrome trimcontent to protect against corrosion & rust. DURABILITY: white resin with chrome trim, ensuring every detail of the product look is perfect, building to resist daily scratches, corrosions and tarnishing. STYLISH STORAGE: Dress up standard, square tissue boxes with this stylish cover; easily conceals cardboard tissue boxes; the clean, sleek design is perfect for home or commercial use; Complements any decor. EASY REFILLS: Open bottom allows for easy replacement of empty tissue boxes - just lift the cover and place a new box underneath; Perfect for end tables, night stands, counter tops, vanities and desks throughout your home; Use in kitchen, living room, family room, office, craft room, bedrooms and more; Perfect for house, apartment, condo, college dorm rooms, RVs and campers. LARGE OPENING: Generously sized to hold most standard-sized square tissue boxes as well as stacks of individual facial napkins or tissues EASY TO CLEAN: Wipe clean with a damp cloth THOUGHTFULLY MEASURED: Boutique Tissue - 5. 87 x 5. 87 x 5. 98 Inches