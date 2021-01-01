Bousquet Desk

Product Features1.Function:Home, office and all the places you need;2.Sturdy Structure & Stable:Super solid metal frame,the computer desk is absolutely solid, stable, sturdy and durable.3.Legs can be adjustable (1-2 cm) to level the desk where needed, to ensure stability, even on uneven floor.4.Modern Design:Stylized rustic brown and black board design,clean aesthetic, easy to clean and waterproof, the contemporary industrial writing desk is match with your any decor.5.BEAUTIGUL DSIGN: We have adopted a new design while ensuring practicality.Industrial style design, suitable for different decoration styles for study, office and small space.6.SPACE-SAVING: Characterized by compact design, it is convenient for you to find a place in your home to store it. Because of the storage space, it also greatly helps you to storage your keyboard, mouse or any other stuff.7.The desk with shelves for small spaces is ideal for home, office, workstation, study room, entertainment room etc.8.Home Style:Black and oak wood panels bring a sense of comfort and match your home style according to your preference.9.Multifunction:Two shelves provide more storage room for office supplies, which develops efficiency when working.10.Easy to Assemble:Assembly Required. Follow the instruction manual and tool, minimal effort is required to assemble this home office table. Product DetailsColour: BlackMaterials:The countertop and other surfaces are melamine finishes density platesfeet: iron hardware feet (0.8 MM thick) Product Size:120*60*75cmProduct Weight:20 kgPackage Size:125*65*13cmPackage Weight:22.5 kgPackage Include:Desk*