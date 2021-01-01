Merola Tile Bourges Giorno Neutro 2 in. x 7-7/8 in. Ceramic London Chair Rail Wall Trim Tile, Whites / High Sheen

Mediterranean influences radiate from the Bourges Giorno Neutro 2 in. x 7-7/8 in. Ceramic London Chair Rail Wall Trim Tile. These wall tiles have a watercolor off-white glaze that gives off a handmade aura. With slight undulation throughout the smooth, rounded surface, light reflects off the tile adding dimension to any installation. Slight variation in tone throughout the glaze creates a soothing, rustic atmosphere. Intended for wall use, these trim tiles will work great as finishing edge or to separate two distinct products for your own unique look. Color: Whites / High Sheen.