From bourbon goes in gear
Bourbon Goes In Gear Bourbon Goes In Wisdom Comes Out Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Bourbon goes In wisdom comes out funny alcohol design for men or women. Makes a cool gift for a liquor drinker, whiskey drinker or someone who loves bourbon. Great gift idea for yourself or a loved one for Christmas, birthday, anniversary or holidays. Whether your a day drinker or a wild drunk this design is sure to amuse your drinking buddies. Pour another glass of whiskey. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only