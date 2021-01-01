Bourbon Goes In Gear Bourbon Goes In Wisdom Comes Out Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Bourbon goes In wisdom comes out funny alcohol design for men or women. Makes a cool gift for a liquor drinker, whiskey drinker or someone who loves bourbon. Great gift idea for yourself or a loved one for Christmas, birthday, anniversary or holidays. Whether your a day drinker or a wild drunk this design is sure to amuse your drinking buddies. Pour another glass of whiskey. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only