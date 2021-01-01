Coreluxe 5mm Bourbon Barrel Oak Rigid Vinyl Plank Waterproof Flooring 7 in. Wide x 48 in. Long, $2.49/sqft, LL Flooring

CoreLuxe Rigid Vinyl Plank (RVP) combines the strength, comfort, and waterproof features of luxury vinyl plank (LVP), with an innovative rigid core that clicks together with ease, making it a great choice for DIYers. CoreLuxe stands up to heavy traffic, busy families, and pets. And, its no-fuss maintenance is as attractive as its authentic hardwood looks. CoreLuxe is ideal for any room-even bathrooms, kitchens, and basements - but for the best performance, choose CoreLuxe Ultra.WHEN IT'S WATERPROOF, IT'S WORRY-PROOFHighlights- Waterproof plank; wet-mopping and common household spills won't damage the floor- .3mm/12 mils wear layer- Made with SPC, the most dent resistant Vinyl flooring- Kid and pet-proof- Thickness: 5mm- Width: 7 in.- Length: 48 in.- 50-year Residential Warranty- FloorScore Gold Certified- Easy-Click installation*In support of healthy home environments, Tranquility and CoreLuxe vinyl flooring are phthalate-safe.A Note on UnderlaymentWhile many RVP products come with an attached pad, we recommend installation over an underlayment for optimal performance. Underlayment helps conceal minor subfloor imperfections, reduces sound, controls temperature, and improves comfort underfoot.Quick Installation TipSubfloor surface must be clean, flat, and dry. This flooring is suitable for installation over Hydronic Radiant heating systems provided that the heating element is not in direct contact with the product. Because of the wide array of systems on the market, each with its own features and applications, it is recommended that the user consults with the heating provider for best practices and installation methods. It is the user's responsibility to confirm the suitability of any selected or existing radiant-heating system that will be used in conjunction with this flooring. Rugs placed over radiant heated flooring can increase the surface temperature in that area by 3°-5°F. Protect Cartons corners from damage. Temperature can affect PVC products. For best product performance, ensure the temperature in the home is between 50º and 100º before, during, and after installation, and for the life of the flooring. Acclimation time is not required when the product and worksite are within the above temperatures. Products must acclimate for 24 hours, however, when temperatures exceed these recommendations. Product should be stored flat, horizontally and stacked no more than six cartons high at all times. Planks can be installed as a floating floor, or if exposed to direct sunlight on a regular basis (such as a sunroom), can be glued down using an approved vinyl adhesive. The substrate must be clean, dry, flat, and free of any defects prior to installation. Do not install over carpet. Please see your store for a list of approved underlayment. Planks are waterproof, but flood mopping and abrasive cleaners with soap based detergents are not recommended. Pull from Multiple boxes when installing to mix patterns. Refer to product warranty and installation instructions for details.