From design art
Bouquet on Wooden Table Floral Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
This modern canvas artwork is printed on premium quality canvas using high quality fade resistant ink. The canvas is stretched tightly over solid wood subframes and the design is gallery wrapped around the sides creating a true art gallery feel. This artwork arrives very carefully packaged and completely ready to hang on the wall. This artwork will make a beautiful addition to any home or office. Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D