Rhody Rug Bouquet Emerald 2 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Braided Runner, Green

Bring an element of charm to your space with the Rhody Rug 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner. This runner has a rustic style, which brings a welcoming addition to your home. This runner is great to arrange at either the side of your bed or in your hallway as a decorative accent piece. It has a long-lasting construction and stain-resistant materials. Made with multi-colored elements, this runner is perfect if you are looking to light up your room with a bright touch. It has a braided weave type and is created with a reversible design. It features a 65% nylon construction, making it a durable option with impressive longevity. Color: Emerald.