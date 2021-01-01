Bountiful Blues Wandering Vine Navy, Quilting Fabric by the Yard

Designed for Marcus Brothers by Paula Barnes this printed cotton fabric is from the Bountiful Blues collection. Inspired by a gift of beautiful soft blue and grey antique piece of French fabric from a dear friend this collection is both on-trend and classic. Lightweight and easy to sew this fabric has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. Fabric Type: 100% Cotton Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low