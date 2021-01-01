Boulder Handleset with Deadbolt and Door Lever and Rosette

Baldwin Estate’s impressive top-of-the-line portfolio includes seemingly infinite possibilities, elegant finishes and exclusive, custom styles. Estate door hardware is quality that feels custom-made, because it is. Products including knobs and levers are available in 19 finishes. With traditional, contemporary and rustic styles, Estate is fully customizable. Estate is available in passage, privacy, keyed, and dummy interior knobs and levers that coordinate with Estate handlesets. Door locks are available as handlesets, deadbolts, or interior door levers and knobs. The options are nearly endless, so you can create your own signature look.Baldwin door hardware is the start of the grand style that can be carried throughout the home with coordinating interior hardware. Our collection of elegant cabinet hardware and accessories bring authentic style to every home in the same elegant finishes. Door knockers, cabinet pulls, outlet cover plates, door stops, door hinges and are just a few ways to bring Baldwin into your home. Finish: Distressed Venetian Bronze, Handle Orientation: Right, Customize: Yes