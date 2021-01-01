Bough Single Pendant Light (LIT-BOUGH-HP-BL-3000-120-HB-60-F)

The Bough Single by Stickbulb is inspired by the main branch of a tree, featuring three Stickbulbs connected with a single steel Y-shaped connector. Integrated LED lights illuminate from each branch, and the adjustable ball-joint at the stem allows the light to be adjusted at an angle or level. Use as a single as a pendant or use multiple for a dramatic installation. Also available in 2400k, 2700k and 4000k Color Temperatures. Available with slope adapter and extra stem for hanging. Please call Customer Service to order. Stickbulb is a lighting brand created in 2012 by RUX, an internationally acclaimed, multidisciplinary studio in New York City. Their contemporary designs, based upon every architect's dream to build with light, are constructed from sleek, wooden, illuminated beams and interchangeable components that allow for unlimited customization and creativity. Stickbulb offers smaller products like the 2 Foot Torch Table Lamp and larger products like the 4X Truss Chandelier that use energy efficient LED bulbs, local manufacturing and sustainably sourced wood to create innovative, environmentally friendly lighting.. Shape: Triangular. Color: Brown. Finish: Hand Blackened Steel Tags: Stick Bulb, Stick Bulb Lighting, Wood Lighting, Wood Pendant Lights, Wood Chandeliers