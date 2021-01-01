Bough Double Pendant Light (BIG-DBL-BOUGH-WT-MB-3000-120-SB-60-F)

The Bough Double by Stickbulb takes inspiration from nature and puts it in a modern context. Taking inspiration from tree branches, this piece is composed of 5 Stickbulbs with 2 steel Y-shaped connectors. The long thin shape with modern LED lamping is ideal for dining tables, conference rooms and kitchen islands. Choose from an assortment of wood and metal finishes to complement your established decor style. Also available in 2400k, 2700k and 4000k Color Temperatures. Available with slope adapter and extra stem for hanging. Please call Customer Service to order. Stickbulb is a lighting brand created in 2012 by RUX, an internationally acclaimed, multidisciplinary studio in New York City. Their contemporary designs, based upon every architect's dream to build with light, are constructed from sleek, wooden, illuminated beams and interchangeable components that allow for unlimited customization and creativity. Stickbulb offers smaller products like the 2 Foot Torch Table Lamp and larger products like the 4X Truss Chandelier that use energy efficient LED bulbs, local manufacturing and sustainably sourced wood to create innovative, environmentally friendly lighting.. Color: Brown. Finish: Matte Black Tags: Stick Bulb, Stick Bulb Lighting, Wood Lighting, Wood Pendant Lights, Wood Chandeliers