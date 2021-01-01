Primo's paddle water dispenser offers instant access to ice cold and piping hot purified water with the touch of a button. Enjoy a cool refreshing glass of water or prepare your favorite hot or chilled beverages, soups or oatmeal with ease. Bottled water is stored conveniently inside the cabinet so there’s no need for lifting, flipping or spilling. The empty bottle indicator lets you know when it's time for a new bottle of water. Its clean, simple look complements the decor of nearly any room in your home or workplace and its child safety latch ensures peace of mind. This dispenser uses 3 to 5 Gallon bottles, which reduce waste from single-serve bottles and filters and its ENERGY STAR rating keeps electricity usage to a minimum. Perfect for use with great-tasting primo water! Primo Bottom-Loading Cold and Hot Water Cooler | 601144