BottleHouse Cotton Throw Pillow

Features:Featuring a designed applicable floating with tassels and beadProduct Type (Fill Material: Down/Feather): Pillow Cover & InsertProduct Type (Fill Material: Polyester/Polyfill): Pillow Cover & InsertProduct Type (Fill Material: No Fill): Pillow CoverPillow Type: ThrowAnimals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: 100% CottonCover Material Details: Insert Included (Fill Material: Down/Feather): YesLegal Documentation: Insert Included (Fill Material: Polyester/Polyfill): YesLegal Documentation: Insert Included (Fill Material: No Fill): NoLegal Documentation: Fill Material (Fill Material: Down/Feather): Down BlendFill Material Details: Fill Material (Fill Material: No Fill): No FillFill Material Details: Fill Material (Fill Material: Polyester/Polyfill): Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Rust/BlueShape: SquarePillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included (OLD): 1Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: EclecticHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayDecorative Additions: Buttons;Applique;Sequined;EmbroideredEdge Type: TasselsTheme: WildlifeContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Dry cleanWashing Method: Dry cleanDrying Method: Iron Safe : Licensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLife Stage: AdultAreas of Support: Side;Back;NeckDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoSpefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoMade Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Overall Product Weight (Fill Material: Down/Feather): 1.4Overall Product Weight (Fill Material: Polyester/Polyfill): 1.4Overall Product Weight (Fill Material: No Fill): 0.33Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Fill Material: No Fill