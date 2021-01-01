From avenue lighting
Avenue Lighting Bottega Linear Chandelier - Color: Polished Nickel
Advertisement
Rounding up form and function into one fabulous design. The Bottega Linear Suspension by Avenue Lighting complements the clean lines of modern homes with its bold display of circular shapes in different sizes. Cast Metal rings with textured surfaces and smooth edges bring jewelry inspired elegance to a contemporary kitchen or dining room. With its integrated LEDs that emit bright white ambient light, this dimmable ceiling fixture offers ambience, energy efficiency and a distinct style. Finish: Polished Nickel