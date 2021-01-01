From graham & brown
Graham & Brown Botany Plum Wallpaper
intertwined botanicals highlighted in Botany embrace strength, femininity and sensitivity. Layers of interwoven pattern, silver metallic detailing and pure attention to detail combine to form an unexpected strength within Botany Plum. At Graham & Brown we have a huge range of wallpaper designs for you to choose from whether you're decorating your bathroom, living room, bedroom or just an accent wall we will have a wallpaper to suit your style!