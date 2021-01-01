Botanical Fabric Storage Toy Bin Blue - Sweet Jojo Designs

Sweet Jojo Designs fabric storage toy bins offer a stylish yet functional storage solution for toys, clothes, household clutter and more. What a perfect way to transform your organizational system in any office, playroom, nursery, or bedroom. This foldable storage unit can be used in most shelving furniture, as stand-alone toy bins, or collapsed to save space when not in use. Dimensions: 21in. x 11in. x 10.5in. Features a blue, gray and white botanical floral leaf print. Reinforced fabric handles allow toy bins to easily slide in and out of most standard shelving.