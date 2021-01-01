From bohemian r ves
Bohemian Rêves Meadow Botanical Eau De Parfum
Botanical unisex fragrance made from 100% natural ingredients and handcrafted in a heavyweight geometric glass vessel. Raw essences, essential oils and plant extracts create rich florals, seductive earth tones and uplifting citrus notes, combined with the goodness of organic golden jojoba or spirits. Free from synthetic and artificial fragrances. Scent Meadow Plumeria extract, exotic orchid, rich jasmine, peachy bergamot, heady vanillaContent + Care. Ingredients: Frangipani (Plumeria Essential Oil), Citrus Bergamia (Bergamot Essential Oil), Vanilla Planifolia, Ethanol (Organic Spirits) Made in the USASize. 1.7 fl oz