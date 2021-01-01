From fredrick ramond
Fredrick Ramond Botanica Pendant Light - Color: Gold - Size: 6 light
Enhance your indoor spaces with the cleverly cut natural lines of the Botanica Pendant from Fredrick Ramond. The fixture's candelabra style lamping is suspended from a round steel ceiling mount via a short chain, surrounded in turn by a spherical metal screen cut out to resemble silhouettes of tropical flora. Its diffuser is supported by a vine-like finial that winds through the central chain, adding subtle organic notes that blend well with the warm ambiance that passes through it. Shape: Globe. Color: Gold. Finish: Burnished Gold