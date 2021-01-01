Mepra Boston Shaker Amethyst Glass Cup

DISHWASHER SAFE: Mepra serveware is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This tray is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting serveware. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to lucrative collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Boston Cocktail Shakers are the preferred choice of professionals. These bar drink shakers consist of two parts and can be used to shake more than one drink at a time, saving the time at bar counters. HIGH RESISTANCE SERVEWARE: Cocktail shaker has one stainless steel cup and one glass cup. The shaker is made from unbreakable, dishwasher safe material, making it an ideal addition to night clubs, bars, casinos, pubs, and other beverage serving outlets. MEPRA BOSTON SHAKER: Featuring timeless design with superior functionality, this martini drink shaker has a capacity of 25-3/8 oz. It has Amethyst glass cup to add a vibrant touch to your bar counter., Weight: 0.7 Pounds, Manufacturer: MEPRA