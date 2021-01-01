Boston Nightstand by Calligaris - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (CS604605616W07400000000)

The Boston Nightstand by Calligaris has an appearance that is simplistic and modern in design. Consisting of an open shelf and drawer, the body is made out of solid wood. The open shelf allows one to put items at easy to reach areas without cluttering the top surface, leaving a clean space to place a lamp or decorations. Below this counter lies the single drawer. With a push-pull mechanism, the cabinet can comfortably open and close, providing a space to store items out of the view of others. Supporting the fixture are four legs that taper slightly downward, an arrangement that adds a refined stylistic touch to the figure. Minimalistic and functional, the Boston Nightstand can effortlessly fit into any bedroom. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey