Featuring a modern, panel headboard design, the Boston Bed will transform your contemporary bedroom space. Crafted from a mix of solid hardwood and veneers for durability, this bed ships complete with a strong, supportive slat kit and does not require a foundation. The mattress sits on top of the slats and rests on the side rails, allowing for good airflow and providing great support. This design includes an oversized storage drawer at the foot of the bed! Atlantic Furniture Boston Grey Full Platform Bed with Storage in Gray | AG8112339