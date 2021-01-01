Boston 5-Drawer Dresser, One Size , Black

Classic lines with rustic details, the Boston five-drawer tall dresser is the perfect place to tuck away your belongings. A welcomed addition to any aesthetic, it showcases a clean-lined frame in a classic finish. Providing ample space for your belongings and wardrobe, the five drawers run smoothly on metal glides, and each one features a gunmetal cup pull handle. Add the matching nightstand or the wide six drawer dresser from this collection to complete your bedroom set. Tall 5 drawer design for maximum storageGunmetal cup pull handlesDrawer interiors are finished, matching the exteriorDrawers slide smoothly on sturdy metal drawer glides for easy accessFloor protectors on feet to help prevent scratchesTether cable included for wall fasteningEasy assemblyNumber of Drawers: 5Included: 1 Dresser(s)Features: Durable, Storage, Quick ShipJoinery: NailedTools Required: Screws (included), Allen Wrench (included)Dresser Measurements: 35 Width/Inches, 44 Height/Inches, 18 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 103 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% Medium-Density FibreboardFinish: BlackMetal Finish: BronzeCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported