Bostezi Pillow 23" with Down-Alternative Insert

Our Bostezi pillow cover brings glorious color and luxuriously silky texture to your bed, sofa or armchair. Emulating the look of a contemporary painting, the cover showcases strokes of pink and warm ochre layered with pools of tonal blue. The throw pillow delivers the lustrous look and satiny feel of silk in machine-washable polyester. Reversing to a natural blend of cotton and linen, the cover is finished with knife-edge tailoring and an on-seam zipper. Layer with our exclusive Bostezi duvet cover and pillow shams for a truly stunning bed. Our decorative pillows include your choice of a plush feather-down or lofty down-alternative insert at no extra cost. 100% polyester 85% cotton and 15% linen back Reverses to natural cotton-linen On-seam zipper Knife-edge tailoring Machine wash cover cold inside-out, line dry Cover made in India Feather-down insert: 95% duck feather, 5% down fill (made in Thailand) Down-alternative insert: 100% polyester fill (Imported) Imported