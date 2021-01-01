CRESCENT DOOR WORKS LLC BOSSv2 1-1/4 in. x 4-9/16 in. x 83 in. PVC Jamb Moulding Right Hand Inswing Break-In Resistant Exterior Door Frame Kit, White

The BOSSv2 Frame Kit for Right Hand In-swinging Doors features the same high-performance lock side reinforcement system we build into our Original BOSSJamb Exterior Door Frame models. Our laser cut steel reinforcement system is unmatched in dynamic forced entry resistance and has made BOSSJamb #1 in jamb security innovation. BOSSv2 jambs are fully routered for 3 standard residential hinges and double bore lock strike hardware for fast, precise assembly without error. Before ordering, review the Measurement Guide on this page to confirm your door's hinge and lock locations match the measurements on the guide's illustration. BOSSv2 fits many of the top selling door models sold across North America and is the perfect replacement frame kit for remodels. Color: White.