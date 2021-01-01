Boss Office & Home Beyond Basics Adjustable Office Task Chair without Arms, Multiple Colors

Boss Office & Home Beyond Basics Adjustable Office Task Chair without arms may be small, but it is mighty. Lightweight at just 23 pounds, yet still powerful enough to easily support up to 275 pounds and has met and exceeded ANSI-BIFMA Commercial Standards Testing. Movement is not a problem with the five-star nylon base with heavy-duty hooded double wheel casters. A standard task chair size of 25" W x 25" D x 35-40" H, it has multiple ergonomic features and adjustment options. Not only can users move the height up and down using the pneumatic gas lift, but they can also adjust the depth of the back. The perks of full swivel and tilt, but perhaps the best features are the built-in lumbar support and waterfall seat design. Backed by Boss's warranty, this chair is built to last regardless of the task. From dorm room to craft room, office reception desk to garage work bench, you'll find comfort and quality construction with this reliable computer chair. Available in three different arm options, including armless, two fabric textures and up to six different colors!