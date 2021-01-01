Megalak Finition Boss 36 in. Rectangular Nutmeg and Black Secretary Desk with Diamond Pattern Drop-Down Door

Boss Secretary Desk is the perfect all-in-one modern addition to any room of the house. While taking minimum space, it offers maximum functionality with a writing desk so you can work like a boss from home and also hide your personal belongings when the fold-down is closed. If you don't use it as a desk, it can serve as a bar with plenty of space to hide away your precious bottles while the door is closed. The 2-doors at the bottom provide additional storage space with 2-adjustable shelves, ideal for your home office, bedroom or living room. Color: Nutmeg and Black.