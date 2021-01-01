Bosque Unique Ceramic Pear Apple Sculpture

Give your bookshelf, office, night table or coffee table a little whimsy with this sculpture. Let these accent pieces provide a sense of style to your home atmosphere by displaying them on top of a shelf, countertop, mantel, or an accent table. This fruit sculpture can be used as a decoration on a lengthy countertop or center table in the kitchen, dining, or living room. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item is shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Glam Design. Color: Silver