BOSOBO Mouse Pad, Round Mandala Mouse Mat, Cute Circular Mousepad with Design, Small Non-Slip Rubber Floral Mouse Pad with Stitched Edge, Beautiful.

► PERSONALIZED MOUSE PAD: Measure 7.9 x 7.9 x 0.1inch ( 200mm x 200mm x 3mm), small size but perfect size for work and game. Elegant geometric shape and exquisite illustration add personality to your office, perfect for all style desktop, office, home, computer, keyboard and mice. Great gift idea for girls, coworkers, Moms, Birthday, Back to School, Valentine's Day, Easter Day, Mother's Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. ► SMOOTH SURFACE & NON-SLIP RUBBER BASE: The top is made of durable heat-resistant polyester fabric, the smooth surface allows more accurate and more fast mouse movement. Dense slip-resistant shading can firmly grip the desktop to provide stable operation of the mouse, effectively prevents the mouse from sliding and moving. ► DURABLE AND COMFORTABLE MATERIAL: Adopting high elasticity natural rubber material, this soft mouse pad will provide you with the maximum comfort using experience. The updated version with durable stitc