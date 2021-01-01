Boscobel 3 - Light 15" Caged Drum Flush Mount

This flush mount has the ability to not only create a well lit, inviting space but also pull your room's design together, enhancing your aesthetic. A steel diamond lattice cage-style shade adds dimension and industrial flair to your space. While the open framework of the round drum shade also allows the three lights to better illuminate your room, thus making space feel more welcoming. This style hugs the ceiling, keeping your line of sight open and makes it the ideal fixture style for any space, including lower ceilings. Constructed of steel.