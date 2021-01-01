Navy Bosco Outdoor Wicker Cushions, Set of 2

We think navy might just be the color of the season! Try it out in your outdoor space with our beautiful and trendy Navy Bosco Outdoor Wicker Cushions! Set includes two (2) seat cushions Each cushion measures 19L x 19H in. Crafted of polyester U-shaped cushions Damask print Hues of blue and white Matching reverse UV-protectant Water resistant coating Outdoor safe Care: Spot clean only. Note: This item is made to order and will require additional shipping time. Please see estimated arrival date in cart for details. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.