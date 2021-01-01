Borup Zippered 360° Vista View Pet Soft-Sided Crate

This Zippered 360° Vista View Pet Carrier is generously sized to accommodate your pet in a comfortable way while traveling. This pet carrier has a panoramic zippered sun-view ceiling for ventilation so that your pet does not feel suffocated and is at ease. It is available in multiple sizes and colors allowing you to choose the one best suited to your requirement.Made using premium quality materials, this pet carrier is sturdy and durable. It has nylon and Sherpa cushion that is scratch-resistant for your pet to comfortably sit on. The Thinsulate insulation technology inside the cushion provides sufficient warmth for your pet. This pet carrier includes a door allowing you to easily secure your pet within the carrier. It has two handles situated on top for easy portability. This Zippered 360° Vista View Pet Carrier has mesh sides on all four sides, which is helpful to keep a watchful eye on your pet and also ensures ventilation. It has an in-built leash holder that can help keep the leash in place within the carrier. This pet carrier can be easily cleaned using a damp cloth to preserve it for long and to ensure that it is hygienic for your pet. Size: X-Small (13.5" H x 13.5" W x 19" D), Color: Orange