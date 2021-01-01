Borst 17.63 Steel Pointed Table Top Bird Cage with Perch

This wave top birdcage is a visually striking cage for your small bird. Full of the owner, and bird, friendly features the dome top cage has been expertly engineered in the USA and comes complete with two 2 oz. hooded plastic exterior food and water cups held in place with spring-loaded hinged doors, 2 wood perches, a bottom grille plus a color-coordinated pull-out tray and base. Wire spacing is suitable for small birds such as finches, canaries, and budgies. All rail wires are 14 gauge and all fill wires are 16 gauge. The large front door, roomy and unique wave top roof-line provides additional space for hanging toys. Finished with a durable and non-toxic powder coating, these cages undergo independent lab testing and conform to the highest levels of pet safety. Color: Coral