Borowski 103.5" Wide Faux Leather Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman

This sectional with ottoman is designed to wash away the hindrances that obstruct visual space, it comes expansively designed with generous seating and dense foam padding that allows for just the right amount of giving. This easily positions according to the needs of the moment and features richly textured with elegant piping and plastic legs for steady support. Host animated living or lounge room get-together with a modular loveseat seating assortment perfect for contemporary modern decors. Fabric: Espresso Faux Leather, Orientation: Left Hand Facing